Priyanka Chopra Likes Viral Reel Slamming 'Ignored By Dua Lipa At Milan Event' Claims, Backs Influencer's Take

Actress Priyanka Chopra once again found herself at the centre of online chatter, this time over a viral video from a recent event in Milan. The clip, which went viral on social media, led some users to speculate that the global star was being “ignored” by singer Dua Lipa. However, the narrative soon sparked a counter-reaction online, with many calling out the negativity surrounding the moment.

Priyanka had attended Bvlgari’s Eclettica High Jewellery event earlier this month, where she made a striking appearance in a dramatic black gown. The event saw a star-studded guest list, including Anne Hathaway, Dua Lipa, Liu Yifei, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Soon after, a video of her interacting and posing with several international celebrities began doing the rounds online. While some viewers focused on a brief moment involving Dua Lipa and drew conclusions, others felt the reactions were unnecessarily critical.

🚨 Priyanka embarassing chopra is getting the treatment she deserves by Hollywood artists 😭



- dua lipa literally ignored and pushed her away like a random influencer.



-Respect for dua lipa for showing this homewreck3r her real place who did PR of being sidelined against… pic.twitter.com/PO8irMePGL — daksh. (@mythicbxrn) March 25, 2026

Amid the growing chatter, content creator Vishwas Verma shared a reel addressing the issue and criticising sections of Indian paparazzi pages for amplifying negativity for views. In the video, he said, “Agar koi Indian bahar jaake successful ho ajaye toh humein kya karna chaiye? Usko support? Nahi usse uski aukaat yaad dilao ke woh ek Indian hai… Aise kaise woh bahar jaake Hollywood wale logon ke saath khadi ho sakti hai… Yeh India ke paparazzi ke pages Priyanka Chopra ki photos aur videos free mein use karke phele toh views chaapte hain aur aise comments float karte hain ke she is irrelevant in that crowd."

“Beta, you are irrelevant. Aap shayad photo bhi na keecha pao... She is someone who is loved worldwide and the only hate she gets is unfortunately from Indians. Not sure ke kyun hai yeh mentality. Hum samajhate hain ke hum logon ki aukat hi nahi hai bahar ke logon ke saath khaade hone ki, compete karne ki… jab ki woh log maan rahe barabar ka. Hum nahi maan rahe barabar ka. It is very unfortunate. Pata nahi kyun karte hain. Million views iske naam se free mein lete hain, aur isko hi badnaam karte hain. Zeher log ho yaar.”

Interestingly, Priyanka appeared to subtly respond to the discourse by liking the reel, signalling her agreement with the sentiment. The video also received likes from actors Raveena Tandon and Harleen Sethi, while several social media users came out in her support.

Priyanka, who began her international journey with the TV series Quantico in 2015, has steadily built a global presence. She made her Hollywood film debut with Baywatch in 2017 and has since featured in projects like The Matrix Resurrections, Citadel, Love Again, and Isn’t It Romantic.

Most recently, she was seen in the R-rated pirate adventure The Bluff, where she played Bloody Mary alongside Karl Urban. The film premiered on Prime Video on February 25. Priyanka currently lives in the US with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie.