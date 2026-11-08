Priyanka Chopra & Katrina Kaif Lead Celebrities In Sharing Heartwarming Diwali Wishes & Festive Family Moments | Instagram

New Delhi: Actors Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif, among other celebrities, extended their wishes on social media on the occasion of Diwali.

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Chopra shared a series of pictures alongside her husband and actor Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on her Instagram handle on Sunday and wrote, "Some camera roll favourites from this Diwali. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali," in the caption.

Anushka Sharma shared a post on her Instagram story and said, "Happy Diwali".

"Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali! Sending my warm regards, affection, and prayers for your well-being and prosperity on this day of Chaturdashi as well. May the grace of the Divine always surround us, holding us close in a comforting embrace," Bachchan said.

Ram Charan shared a post on his X handle. "Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali. May this festival bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Have a safe and beautiful Diwali," he said.

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Kaif shared a picture alongside Vicky Kaushal and her son Vihaan. "Our brightest Diwali yet… Wishing everyone love, light and happiness. - Vicky, Katrina and Vihaan," she said.

Sidharth Malhotra posted a picture of himself with the sweets on his Instagram handle. "Wishing you all a very sweet Diwali, filled with love, laughter, and lots of mithai," he wrote.

Karan Johar shared a picture on Instagram and said, "The season of light and loving… of positivity and giving…. Happy Diwali to all," in the caption.

Sara Ali Khan uploaded a picture alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan. "Happiest Diwali to everyone," she wrote.

Dhanush shared a note on his X handle. "Heartfelt Deepavali wishes to everyone. May every heart be filled with joy, and may the light of love spread through every home," he said in the post.

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Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a post on her Instagram story and said, "Happy Diwali to all," in the caption.

Bhumi Pednekar shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle as she extended her wishes on Diwali.

Anupam Kher shared a post on his Instagram handle on the festival. "HappyDiwali," he said.

Superstar Mohanlal said "Happy Diwali".

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Kangana Ranaut said "Happy Diwali".

Allu Arjun wrote "Happy Diwali to each and everyone of you," as he extended his wishes on the festival.

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Shreya Ghoshal shared a post."Wishing you all a happy, healthy, prosperous Diwali," she wrote

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)