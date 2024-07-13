Priyanka Chopra Gushes Over Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's Wedding: 'Chaats, Special Night, Gracious People'

Global star Priyanka Chopra is all praise for the lavish wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The actress attended the wedding with singer-husband Nick Jonas and post the event, they were spotted at Mumbai airport before heading back home. On Saturday (July 13), PeeCee shared a couple of pictures on Instagram and gushed about the wedding.

In one of the candid pictures, Priyanka and Nick can be seen looking into each other's eyes. The actress also posted a picture of newlyweds Anant and Radhika.

Priyanka, in the caption, mentioned she enjoyed dancing at Anant's baraat and also had chaat at the wedding. "Clearly I missed chaats and dancing at baraats! What a special night it was celebrating two of the most kind and gracious people I know. #Anant and @radhmerch1610 may God always protect your union," she wrote.

Take a look at her post here:

Several videos have surfaced on social media platforms in which Priyanka is seen dancing her heart out at the baraat with Nick, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Orry and other celebrity guests.

For the wedding, Priyanka opted for a stunning yellow lehenga which featured floral embroidery. She wore a blouse with plunging neckline and completed her look with a matching dupatta.

The wedding of Anant and Radhika has become the talk of the town because of the grandeur and extravagance. The wedding ceremonies will transpire over a period of three days starting July 12. The couple got hitched in Mumbai in the presence of who's who of the business and global paradigm, including Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities and politicians.

The Shubh Aashirwad ceremony is scheduled to take place on July 13 and the festivities will conclude on July 14 with Mangal Utsav or Reception.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the Hollywood film The Bluff. The actress also has Heads Of State in the pipeline, which also stars John Cena and Idris Elba in lead roles.

Besides, Priyanka's Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa, with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt was also announced by the makers. However, there has been no official update on the film.