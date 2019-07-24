Priyanka Chopra charges Rs 1.8 Crore per Instagram post; only Indian woman on its Rich List 2019

Instagram recently revealed its richest list of influencers. By now we’re aware that celebs post a lot of content on their social media, most of it which is paid. The list suggests the amount a celebrity earns per post. Topping the Indian front is global icon Priyanka Chopra who earns a whopping 271000 USD, which comes around Rs 1.8 Crore.

While Priyanka ranks 16 overall, the crown goes to Kylie Jenner, followed by Ariana Grande and Cristiano Ronaldo. The other richest Indian on that list is Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. The list released by Hopper HQ is dominated by women from various fields.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in The Sky is Pink which is helmed by Shonali Bose. “The Sky Is Pink is a story that I connected with from the minute I heard it and in Shonali's hands, it's been crafted into a moving, beautiful film that will renew our faith in love and life," Priyanka told ANI.

The 37-year-old who will be seen essaying the role of Aditi Chaudhary has co-produced the film with Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. It is slated to release worldwide on 11th October 2019.