Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' royal wedding gave Umaid Bhawan Palace three months’ worth of revenue

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Jodhpur wedding in 2018, made headlines for all things royal. Held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in the Blue City, the Jonas couple made for a memorable affair with their lavish sangeet and mehendi, that led up to Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies for four days in a row.

Puneet Chhatwal, chief executive officer and managing director of Indian Hotels Company Ltd that operates the Umaid Bhawan Palace, was at the Times Network's India Economic Conclave recently. He revealed that Nickyanka's wedding ensured that there was no revenue shortfall for three months. "Last year, we had Priyanka Chopra’s wedding in Umaid Bhawan Palace and it makes up for the revenue of 3 months", he said.

According to reports, the couple had spent over $461,000 (over 3.2 crore) on the venue itself that would have included four-day stays for bridal entourage in the palace’s rooms and also the cost of hiring the venue for the wedding day.

How did Umaid Bhawan qualify as Priyanka's ultimate wedding destination?

Built around sovereignty and lavishness, Umaid Bhawan emerges like a gleaming gem in Jodhpur’s panorama. It is named after Maharaja Umaid Singh, grandfather of the present owner ‘Bapji’ Gaj Singh.

Prominent celebrity weddings including the infamously extravagant (but short-lived) Liz Hurley-Arun Nayyar wedding in 2007 was also hosted here. The celebrity soirées at this art-deco marvel are known to be supremely lavish — think Marwari bling meets The Great Gatsby.