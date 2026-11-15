Pride And Prejudice OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Emma Corrin And Jack Lowden's Show Online? |

Jane Austen's beloved literary classic Pride and Prejudice is returning to screens with a new adaptation starring Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden. The upcoming series has generated interest among fans of period dramas, particularly because of its fresh take on one of English literature's most celebrated love stories. It features Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet, Jack Lowden as Mr Fitzwilliam Darcy, and Olivia Colman as Mrs Bennet, among others.

Pride And Prejudice: OTT Release Date

The upcoming adaptation of Pride and Prejudice is being developed as a six-part series. The show is set to premiere on Netflix on December 3, 2026.

Sharing the trailer of the series, Netflix captioned the post: "It is a truth universally acknowledged… Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden star in Pride and Prejudice, a series by Dolly Alderton. Premieres December 3."

Cast And Characters

Emma Corrin, known for projects such as The Crown, plays Elizabeth Bennet, one of the central characters in Jane Austen's novel. Jack Lowden, recognised for his performances in Slow Horses and Dunkirk, plays the mysterious and wealthy Mr Darcy.

The supporting cast includes Olivia Colman as Mrs Bennet, Rufus Sewell as Mr Bennet, Freya Mavor as Jane Bennet, Jamie Demetriou as Mr Collins, Hopey Parish as Mary Bennet, Hollie Avery as Catherine "Kitty" Bennet, Siena Kelly as Caroline Bingley, Saffron Coomber as Mrs Hurst, James Dryden as Mr Hurst, and James Northcote as Colonel Forster.

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What Is Pride And Prejudice About?

Written by Jane Austen and first published in 1813, Pride and Prejudice follows Elizabeth Bennet, an intelligent and independent young woman navigating love, family expectations and social class.

Her relationship with the wealthy but reserved Mr Darcy forms the heart of the story. Initially marked by misunderstandings and conflicting impressions, their connection gradually develops into a romance that challenges their assumptions about each other.

The new adaptation aims to bring Austen's timeless story of love, pride, prejudice and social expectations to a new generation of viewers.