Dhindora Season 2 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Bhuvan Bam Comedy Series?

Dhindhoora Season 2 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Bhuvan Bam Comedy Series? | Screengrab from YouTube

Dhindora is a comedy-drama web series which is created by Bhuvan Bam and directed by Himank Gaur. Based on the popular characters from Bam's BB Ki Vines, the show features Bam playing ten different characters and also stars Gayatri Bhardwaj and Jeeveshu Ahluwalia. The soundtrack is composed by Bam and Sneha Khanwalkar. The soundtrack is composed by Bam and Sneha Khanwalkar.

Dhindora OTT streaming details

Dhindora is set to be released on Netflix, starting from November 20, 2026. The streaming giant shared the poster of the series and wrote, "Set aside all your worries and pain, come tomorrow to beat the drum. Trailer drops tomorrow! Spread the word🥁📢🔥." Directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli, Dhindora Season 2 is written by Bhuvan Bam, Abbas Dalal, Hussain Dalal, Chetan Dange, Gopal Dutt, Shubham Dubey and Anant Dubey, and produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam.

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Bhuvan Bam on Dhindora Season 2

Talking about the series, actor and creator Bhuvan Bam shares, “When I first created these characters, I wanted them to be outlandish yet familiar, and that remains at the heart of BB Ki Vines. Titu Mama has always had a talent for finding himself in situations he absolutely did not sign up for, and this time, he’s trying to make peace with his in-laws, which, as you can imagine, comes with its own set of complications! Partnering with Netflix has allowed us to take the BB Ki Vines universe to a much bigger canvas, where we could push our ideas further while staying true to the soul and humour of Dhindora. Season 2 takes the chaos up a notch, and I can’t wait for audiences to see Titu Mama back in action. After all, when Titu Mama is involved, peace is never really an option!”

Sanjeeda Sheikh on playing Kavita Mami

On joining the Dhindora family as Kavita Mami, Sanjeeda Sheikh says, “What drew me to Kavita was that she can hold her own with Titu Mama. He’s always got an explanation ready, and she’s usually the one person in the room who can see right through it. I had a lot of fun playing that equation with Bhuvan. Audiences have known Titu Mama for years, and I’m excited for them to finally meet the woman who knows him best.”

Sneha Shetty Kohli on directing Dhindora

Sneha Shetty Kohli, who steered this season’s chaos from behind the camera, says, “One of the most exciting aspects of directing this season was bringing a fresh scale, energy and vibrancy to an already much-loved world. Making my directorial debut with this project made the experience even more special. From bizarre action sequences to colourful song-and-dance moments, every day brought something exciting. Introducing new characters and exploring their dynamics with familiar favourites was equally rewarding. Above all, capturing Bhuvan’s inimitable humour while retaining the essence of this beloved universe was an absolute joy for me.”