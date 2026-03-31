 President Cup 2026: Salman Khan Joins Eknath Shinde For Grand Opening Ceremony In Thane; Trophy & Prizes Revealed: Watch VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPresident Cup 2026: Salman Khan Joins Eknath Shinde For Grand Opening Ceremony In Thane; Trophy & Prizes Revealed: Watch VIDEO

President Cup 2026: Salman Khan Joins Eknath Shinde For Grand Opening Ceremony In Thane; Trophy & Prizes Revealed: Watch VIDEO

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde unveiled the trophy and announced prize money for the President Cup 2026, kicking off the nationwide tennis cricket tournament. Starting March 31 at Dadoji Konddev Stadium, the event features 16 state teams

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, March 31, 2026, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
President Cup 2026: Salman Khan Joins Eknath Shinde For Grand Opening Ceremony; Trophy & Prizes Revealed |

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan attended the grand launch of the President Cup 2026, alongside Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The power-packed duo unveiled the tournament trophy and announced the prize money, marking an exciting start to the much-anticipated event.

Salman Khan arrived at the opening ceremony of the President Cup 2026 dressed in a brown shirt paired with black pants. He then joined Eknath Shinde to unveil the tournament trophy, holding it together and posing for the cameras. The duo also announced the prize money, revealing Rs 1 crore for the winners and Rs 50 lakh for the finalists.

The President Cup is a major nationwide tennis cricket tournament organised by the Tennis Cricket Sport Federation of India (ITCSF). Starting March 31, 2026, at Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane, the event features 16 state teams competing for top honours. Alongside the prize money, winners will also take home a Mahindra Thar, and the tournament attracts dignitaries and celebrities, including Eknath Shinde and Salman Khan, adding glamour and excitement to the sporting extravaganza.

Follow us on