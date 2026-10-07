Prem Keetanu Box Office Collection Day 5: Veer Pahariya's Film Sees Slight Growth, Earns ₹1.32 Crore In India

Prem Keetanu Box Office Collection Day 5 | Photo via YouTube

Prem Keetanu witnessed a slight improvement in its box office performance on Day 5. The Veer Pahariya and Aadia Sayed-starrer collected Rs 11 lakh net in India on Tuesday, October 6, registering a 10 per cent growth from its Monday collection of Rs 10 lakh

According to Sacnilk, the film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 1.32 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 1.57 crore. Overseas and worldwide collection figures are currently not available.

Prem Keetanu Box Office Collection Day-Wise

Prem Keetanu opened with Rs 50 lakh on Friday. The romantic drama then collected Rs 33 lakh on Saturday and Rs 28 lakh on Sunday. However, its earnings dropped sharply on Monday, when it managed Rs 10 lakh. The film saw a marginal rise on Tuesday with Rs 11 lakh.

Day 1 – Friday: Rs 50 lakh

Day 2 – Saturday: Rs 33 lakh

Day 3 – Sunday: Rs 28 lakh

Day 4 – Monday: Rs 10 lakh

Day 5 – Tuesday: Rs 11 lakh

Despite the slight growth on Day 5, the film's overall theatrical performance remains underwhelming. Prem Keetanu reportedly has a budget of around Rs 3 crore. With its India net collection at Rs 1.32 crore after five days, the film still has a significant distance to cover before recovering its reported production cost from its theatrical run.

The film's opening weekend did not generate enough momentum, with collections falling from Rs 50 lakh on Day 1 to Rs 28 lakh on Sunday. The Monday drop further affected its box-office run, although Tuesday brought a marginal improvement.

Prem Keetanu Story

Prem Keetanu revolves around Vishal, played by Veer Pahariya, who falls in love with Suhani Sharma, portrayed by Aadia Sayed. Vishal dreams of moving to the US and starting a new life there, while Suhani gets a corporate job under Ranjeet, played by Aparshakti Khurana.

Ranjeet is portrayed as pompous and arrogant and eventually develops feelings for Suhani. The film follows the romantic rivalry between Vishal and Ranjeet as both men try to win Suhani's affection.