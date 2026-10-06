Prem Keetanu Box Office Collection Day 4: Veer Pahariya And Aparshakti Khurana Starrer Sees Another Dip, Collects ₹10 Lakh

Prem Keetanu Box Office Collection Day 4 | Photo Via YouTube

Prem Keetanu, starring Veer Pahariya in the lead role, has struggled to make a strong impact at the box office since its release. The film, which marks Pahariya’s second outing after Sky Force, hit theatres on October 2 and is facing competition from Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion. Debutant Aafiya Sayed plays the female lead, while Aparshakti Khurana, Nikhil Vijay and Rakesh Bedi feature in pivotal supporting roles.

Prem Keetanu Box Office Collection Day 4

After a modest opening weekend, Prem Keetanu witnessed another significant drop on its first Monday. According to Sacnilk, the film collected an estimated Rs 10 lakh net in India on Day 4 across 685 shows. This represents a 64.3% decline from its Day 3 collection of Rs 28 lakh.

With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached approximately Rs 1.21 crore, while its India gross collection stands at around Rs 1.45 crore.

Prem Keetanu Budget

Prem Keetanu is reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 3 crore, and its India net collection of Rs 1.21 crore after four days indicates that the film still has a considerable distance to cover before recovering its reported production cost through its theatrical run.

The Day 4 numbers are not encouraging, particularly considering the film’s overall theatrical performance so far.

The sharp Monday drop is another concern, as the film has been unable to build sufficient momentum during its opening weekend.

Prem Keetanu Story

The story follows Vishal (Veer Pahariya), who falls for Suhani Sharma (Aadia Sayed). While Vishal dreams of moving to the US and building a life there, Suhani lands a corporate job under the pompous and arrogant Ranjeet (Aparshakti Khurana), who also develops an interest in her. What follows is a romantic rivalry between the two men as they try to win Suhani’s affection.