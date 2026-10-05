Prem Keetanu Box Office Collection Day 3: Veer Pahariya's Film Sees 11.4% Drop, Collects ₹31 Lakh

Prem Keetanu Day 3 Box Office Collection | Photo Via YouTube

Prem Keetanu, starring Veer Pahariya in the lead role, has struggled to make a strong impact at the box office since its release. The film, which hit theatres on October 2, is clashing with Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion. Debutant Aafiya Sayed plays the female lead, while Aparshakti Khurana, Nikhil Vijay and Rakesh Bedi feature in pivotal supporting roles.

Prem Keetanu Day 3 Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Prem Keetanu collected Rs 31 lakh net in India on Day 3 from 818 shows. The film witnessed an 11.4% drop compared to its Day 2 collection of Rs 35 lakh. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 1.16 crore, while its India gross collection stands at around Rs 1.38 crore.

The Day 3 numbers indicate that the film is finding it difficult to attract audiences, particularly amid competition from the much bigger Drishyam: The Conclusion.

Prem Keetanu Budget

Prem Keetanu is said to have been made at a budget of around Rs 3 crore, although the makers have not officially confirmed the figure. With only Rs 1.16 crore net collected in India after three days, the film still has considerable ground to cover before recovering its reported production cost.

Prem Keetanu Story

The story follows Vishal (Veer Pahariya), who falls for Suhani Sharma (Aadia Sayed). While Vishal dreams of moving to the US and building a life there, Suhani lands a corporate job under the pompous and arrogant Ranjeet (Aparshakti Khurana), who also develops an interest in her. What follows is a romantic rivalry between the two men as they try to win Suhani’s affection.