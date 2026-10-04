Prem Keetanu Box Office Collection Day 2: Veer Pahariya's Romantic-Comedy Film Collects ₹65 Lakh After 30 Percent Jump

Prem Keetanu Box Office Collection Day 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Veer Pahariya’s second film, Prem Keetanu, has shown a modest improvement at the box office on its second day. The romantic comedy, which also marks the debut of Aadia Sayed and features Rakesh Bedi, Aparshakti Khurana, Nikhil Vijay and others, hit theatres on Friday, October 2.

Prem Keetanu Box Office Collection Day 2

According to the available figures on Sacnilk, Prem Keetanu collected around Rs 65 lakh net in India on Day 2, registering a 30% growth from its opening-day collection of Rs 50 lakh.

The film’s total India net collection now stands at approximately Rs 1.15 crore, while its India gross collection has reached around Rs 1.38 crore. Overseas and worldwide gross figures are currently unavailable.

Prem Keetanu Budget

The reported budget of Prem Keetanu is around Rs 3 crore, although the makers have not officially confirmed the figure. Considering the reported budget, the film has recovered a significant portion of its production cost in just two days, but its theatrical performance can still be described as modest rather than strong.

Prem Keetanu Story

The story follows Vishal (Veer Pahariya), who falls for Suhani Sharma (Aadia Sayed). While Vishal dreams of moving to the US and building a life there, Suhani lands a corporate job under the pompous and arrogant Ranjeet (Aparshakti Khurana), who also develops an interest in her. What follows is a romantic rivalry between the two men as they try to win Suhani’s affection.

Is Prem Keetanu Remake Of Premalu?

The film has also been surrounded by speculation regarding its connection with the 2024 Malayalam romantic comedy Premalu. Reports had earlier claimed that Prem Keetanu was an official adaptation, with the makers facing backlash after the original reportedly disappeared from an OTT platform. However, Veer later clarified that Prem Keetanu is not a remake of Premalu.