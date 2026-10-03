 Prem Keetanu Box Office Collection Day 1: Veer Pahariya-Starrer Opens To Just ₹50 Lakh Amid Drishyam The Conclusion Clash
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPrem Keetanu Box Office Collection Day 1: Veer Pahariya-Starrer Opens To Just ₹50 Lakh Amid Drishyam The Conclusion Clash

Prem Keetanu Box Office Collection Day 1: Veer Pahariya-Starrer Opens To Just ₹50 Lakh Amid Drishyam The Conclusion Clash

Veer Pahariya’s second film, Prem Keetanu, recorded an India net collection of ₹50 lakh on Day 1. The romantic comedy opened against Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion, which registered a much larger opening. Prem Keetanu will now look for growth over its opening weekend.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, October 03, 2026, 09:17 AM IST
Prem Keetanu Box Office Collection Day 1: Veer Pahariya-Starrer Opens To Just ₹50 Lakh Amid Drishyam The Conclusion Clash
Prem Keetanu Box Office Collection Day 1 | Photo Via Instagram

Veer Pahariya’s second film, Prem Keetanu, also starring debutante Aadia Sayed, Rakesh Bedi, Aparshakti Khurana, Nikhil Vijay and others, arrived in theatres on Friday, October 2. The romantic comedy opened amid a box-office clash with Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion, which recorded a strong opening, and the competition appears to have affected Prem Keetanu’s theatrical start.

Prem Keetanu Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, Prem Keetanu collected a net Rs 50 lakh in India on Day 1 across 1,886 shows. Its India gross collection stood at Rs 60 lakh, while overseas and worldwide gross figures were not available at the time of reporting.

Read Also
Prem Keetanu Review: Veer Pahariya, Aparshakti Khurana And Rakesh Bedi Jointly Fail To Lift The...
Prem Keetanu Review: Veer Pahariya, Aparshakti Khurana And Rakesh Bedi Jointly Fail To Lift The...

Prem Keetanu Budget

The film reportedly has a budget of around Rs 3 crore, although the makers have not officially confirmed the figure. If the reported budget is accurate, the Day 1 collection can be described as a moderate start in relation to the reported production cost.

Is Prem Keetanu Remake Of Premalu?

The film has also been surrounded by speculation regarding its connection with the 2024 Malayalam romantic comedy Premalu. Reports had earlier claimed that Prem Keetanu was an official adaptation, with the makers facing backlash after the original reportedly disappeared from an OTT platform. However, Veer later clarified that Prem Keetanu is not a remake of Premalu.

Read Also
Salman Khan Dons His Own Special Edition Jacob & Co. Watch Worth ₹41 Lakh At Veer Pahariya's Prem...
Salman Khan Dons His Own Special Edition Jacob & Co. Watch Worth ₹41 Lakh At Veer Pahariya's Prem...

Prem Keetanu Story

The story follows Vishal (Veer Pahariya), who falls for Suhani Sharma (Aadia Sayed). While Vishal dreams of moving to the US and building a life there, Suhani lands a corporate job under the pompous and arrogant Ranjeet (Aparshakti Khurana), who also develops an interest in her. What follows is a romantic rivalry between the two men as they try to win Suhani’s affection.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source