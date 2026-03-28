Preity Zinta Joins Dino Morea's Last-Minute Plan At Def Leppard's Mumbai Concert; Says 'This Is What I Call Full Circle'- Watch VIDEOS

Preity Zinta Joins Dino Morea's Last-Minute Plan At Def Leppard's Mumbai Concert |

Actress Preity Zinta attended Def Leppard’s concert in Mumbai with Dino Morea. Calling it a "last-minute plan," the actress turned nostalgic and described the moment as coming full circle. She recalled listening to ‘Pour Some Sugar on Me’ on repeat when she first arrived in Mumbai, and hearing it live at the concert made the experience even more special.

The actress uploaded clips from Def Leppard's concert and thanked Dino for taking her. She wrote, "Sometimes last minute plans Rock. Thank you so much @thedinomorea ( my concert buddy ) for letting me pile on last minute for the @defleppard concert."

Describing her experience, Preity wrote that she had a blast at the concert. Talking about Mumbai's climate, she added, "The Mumbai heat did not dampen our spirits & it was so much fun."

She then shared that she only knew four songs before going to the concert, but was delighted that all four were performed. She cheered for last-minute plans, saying, "Here’s to last minute plans, friends you can pile on to last minute & rock concerts that take you down memory lane."

Calling the moment nostalgic, Preity recalled, "Pour some sugar on me was a track I had on repeat, when I first came to Mumbai. Now this is what I call life coming full circle." Preity along with Dino and other friends were seen posing for the paps towards the end of the concert.

Legendary British rock band Def Leppard lit up Mumbai with a high-energy performance that captivated fans of all ages. The band performed on March 27, 2026, at Jio World Garden in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The rock band will be seen performing next in Shillong and Bengaluru as a part of their 2026 India Tour. The concert included songs like- Top of the Rock, Fireflies, and Pretty Child. Def Leppard also performed fans favourite- Pour some sugar on me, Hysteria, Love Bites, Animal, and Rocket.