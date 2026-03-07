Preetisheel Singh D’souza: The National Award-Winning Prosthetics Artist Redefining Character Artistry In Indian Cinema

Preetisheel Singh D'souza, a character designer, prosthetics artist, makeup artist and hair designer who has carved a niche for herself in a highly specialised technical field. |

Mumbai: When discussions about women in the Indian film industry take place, attention usually centres on actresses, directors or producers. However, several women working behind the scenes are making equally powerful contributions to cinema. One such professional is Preetisheel Singh D'souza, a character designer, prosthetics artist, makeup artist and hair designer who has carved a niche for herself in a highly specialised technical field.

National Recognition and the Art of Transformation

Preetishee, 42, has won two National Awards for her work in Nanak Shah Fakir and Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also worked on the critically acclaimed film Haider, for which she received recognition at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Singh spoke about her journey, the challenges she faced and the role of women in technical departments of cinema.

Interestingly, Preetishee ’s journey into the film industry began far from the world of cinema. She graduated from Punjab College of Engineering and Technology in Chandigarh with a degree in electrical engineering and worked as an engineer for nearly five years. However, her passion for creativity eventually pushed her to take a different path. Determined to pursue her interest in character transformation, she moved to Los Angeles and studied prosthetic makeup at the Cinema Makeup School.

From a young age, Preetishee was fascinated by the magic of transformation in films. “As a child, I loved drawing and experimenting with creative materials. Watching films like Chachi 420 and Mrs Doubtfire, where actors were dramatically transformed through makeup, sparked my curiosity about the craft behind these visual changes,” said Preetisheel.

Pioneering in a Niche Field: The Battle for Credibility

Her entry into the film industry, however, was not without challenges. Prosthetic makeup was still a relatively niche field in India when she started her career. “The industry is extremely competitive, and building trust takes time, especially when you are new,” Preetisheel said. She added that establishing credibility and consistently delivering quality work required patience and perseverance.

The turning point in her career came with Nanak Shah Fakir, the first full-length film she worked on. The project not only earned her a National Award but also brought wider recognition to her work and opened doors to bigger projects.

Over the years, Preetisheel has worked on several films, designing distinctive character transformations. Her work includes creating memorable looks for actors in projects such as Pushpa, where she helped design the rugged appearance of Allu Arjun’s character Pushpa Raj. She has also contributed to character design work in films like Dhurandhar, transforming actors such as Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna for their roles.

Where Art Meets Anatomy

Working in prosthetic makeup requires both creativity and technical precision. According to Preetisheel, the craft is a unique blend of art and science. While the artistic aspect involves understanding the character and designing a suitable look, the technical side requires sculpting, mould-making and working with specialised materials to achieve realistic results.

The process of designing a character’s look begins with discussions with the director and the creative team. Preetisheel studies the script and the character’s background before creating concept sketches. Depending on the requirements of the role, prosthetic pieces, wigs or other elements are developed. Once the design is finalised, a look test is conducted with the actor before the final appearance is used during filming.

Some of the most demanding transformations involve long hours of prosthetic application, sometimes lasting up to seven or eight hours. Balancing realism while ensuring the actor remains comfortable is often a complex process.

Fueling the Passion

Despite the technical challenges, Preetishee says her motivation comes from the excitement of storytelling. Every new project offers the opportunity to experiment with fresh ideas and push creative boundaries.

Preetishee also believes that her journey reflects a broader shift in the film industry. In the past, technical departments such as prosthetics, special effects and character design were largely dominated by men. However, she feels the situation is gradually changing.

“We are seeing more women entering technical departments in cinema, which is very encouraging,” she said, adding that there is still scope for greater inclusion.

The Roots of Resilience

For Preetishee, the idea of strength in women lies in resilience. She believes true strength is the ability to keep moving forward despite challenges and to stay authentic to one’s passion. She credits her mother as the most influential woman in her life, saying her encouragement and belief gave her the confidence to leave a stable engineering career and follow an unconventional path.

On this Women’s Day, Preetishee hopes more young women will explore opportunities in specialised and technical areas of cinema. Her advice is simple, focus on learning and remain dedicated to the craft.

“Believe in your abilities and keep improving your skills. When you stay committed to your work, opportunities eventually follow,” she said.

Preetishee’s journey is a reminder that some of the most important contributions to cinema happen away from the spotlight, quietly shaping the characters and stories that audiences see on screen.

