 Pratik Gandhi Reveals Scam 1992 Memes Still Follow Him Whenever Stock Market Moves
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Pratik Gandhi Reveals Scam 1992 Memes Still Follow Him Whenever Stock Market Moves

Pratik Gandhi told The Free Press Journal at IFP Season 16 that memes from Scam 1992 still reach him whenever the stock market fluctuates. He said he chooses roles based on his connection with the script and character, regardless of language. Reflecting on theatre, he highlighted audience interaction and described acting as a “very spiritual process”, stressing the need to maintain balance.

Priyam TripathiUpdated: Tuesday, October 27, 2026, 05:17 PM IST
Pratik Gandhi Reveals Scam 1992 Memes Still Follow Him Whenever Stock Market Moves
Pratik Gandhi |

Actor Pratik Gandhi revealed that memes from Scam 1992 continue to reach him whenever the stock market fluctuates. Speaking exclusively to The Free Press Journal at IFP Season 16, Gandhi laughed about the show's popularity, saying, “Oh yeah, it comes to me. It comes to me every time.”

Discussing his approach to choosing roles, Gandhi said connecting with the script and character matters more than language. “If I read the script, if I get connected to the world and the character, I do it no matter in which language,” he explained.

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Reflecting on his theatre background, Gandhi highlighted how live performances allow actors to respond to audience energy, unlike films, which demand constant self-evaluation.

Calling acting a “very spiritual process,” he described the instinctive moments that emerge during performances and emphasised the importance of switching on and off to maintain a healthy balance.

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