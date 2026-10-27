Pratik Gandhi Reveals Scam 1992 Memes Still Follow Him Whenever Stock Market Moves

Pratik Gandhi |

Actor Pratik Gandhi revealed that memes from Scam 1992 continue to reach him whenever the stock market fluctuates. Speaking exclusively to The Free Press Journal at IFP Season 16, Gandhi laughed about the show's popularity, saying, “Oh yeah, it comes to me. It comes to me every time.”

Discussing his approach to choosing roles, Gandhi said connecting with the script and character matters more than language. “If I read the script, if I get connected to the world and the character, I do it no matter in which language,” he explained.

Reflecting on his theatre background, Gandhi highlighted how live performances allow actors to respond to audience energy, unlike films, which demand constant self-evaluation.

Calling acting a “very spiritual process,” he described the instinctive moments that emerge during performances and emphasised the importance of switching on and off to maintain a healthy balance.