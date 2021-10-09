Pratik Gandhi, Hansal Mehta celebrate first anniversary of 'Scam 1992'; see BTS photos

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Saturday took a trip down memory lane as he celebrated the first anniversary of his smash-hit series "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story".

Based on journalists Debashis Basu and Sucheta Dalal's book "The Scam", the show follows the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who single-handedly took the stock market to dizzying heights, and his catastrophic downfall.

Taking to Twitter, the 53-year-old director shed a light on what went behind the making of the financial thriller series.

"Over 2.5 years of development, 560+ pages of script, 85+ days of shoot and nearly 8 months of post production. Efforts of 100+ people, overwhelming love of millions.

"One year since it began to stream. Thank you team. Thank you audiences. Thank you universe. 1 year of #Scam1992," Mehta tweeted.

Lead actor Pratik Gandhi, who won rave reviews for his nuanced performance of Harshad Mehta, said the date October 9 will always hold a special place in his life.

"Dear 9th October, you have a special place in our calendar and our lives and our hearts. It's been a year of #scam1992theharshadmehtastory and the love is still pouring in.

"No words can do justice to what I feel and I want to express. The deepest gratitude and absolute joy this journey has given all of us. Ishq and absolute ishq #oneyearofscam1992," he wrote in a post on Instagram.

"Scam 1992" also featured actors Hemant Kher, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satish Kaushik, Sharib Hashmi, Anant Mahadevan and Nikhil Dwivedi, among others.

Hashmi played the role of a bank employee who notifies journalist Sucheta Dalal (Dhanwanthary) about the scam.

He also shared his pictures with the show's team to celebrate the occasion.

"#Scam1992TheHarshadMehtaStory Ka Ek Saal !!! Happy 1st Anniversary to the entire team," he tweeted.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Studio Next, the SonyLIV series was adapted by dialogue writers Sumit Purohit, Saurav Dey, Vaibhav Vishal and Karan Vyas.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 05:11 PM IST