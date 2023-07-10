Prashanth Neel's Blockbuster Franchise KGF To Be Premiered In Japan

The popularity of the Kannada blockbuster franchise KGF refuses to fade away, anytime soon. From it's grandeur, heroism and rooted storyline, fans of Yash or Rocky Bhai as he is fondly referred to, have more reasons to celebrate as their favourite film is all set for a global premiere.

Set to woo the world, the franchise travels to Japan where the Prashanth Neel directorial will be premiered on July 14, 2023.

In a thrilling announcement, the blockbuster banner Hombale Films took to their social media handles to share a video featuring Yash addressing the Japanese audience in his Rocky Bhai avatar. The caption of the post read,

"日本の皆さんこんにちは

Save the Date, #Japan! July 14th is the day! We are thrilled to announce that the much-awaited release of #KGFChapter1 & #KGFChapter2 is happening in Japan for the FIRST time ever!

Experience the breathtaking journey of Rocky Bhai as he rises to power and takes on the world of crime!

Mark your calendars and get ready to witness the cinematic marvel that has captured hearts worldwide! #KGFシリーズ @_KGFmovie

#KGF1 #KGF2 ムビチケ販売中 https://kgf-movie.com"

The unprecedented success of the franchise made Yash a household name in India and put Kannada film industry on the global map. It made Neel, one of the most sought after directors, down South. From Yash's swagger to his appearance, fans wanted to emulate every mannerism of Rocky Bhai.

Neel is all set for his next Pan-Indian mega release 'Salaar' starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan, which releases in cinemas on September 28, 2023. Besides 'Salaar', the director is also gearing up to shoot an untitled next with Jr. NTR, which is tentatively titled #NTR31. The film is likely to go on the floors, next year.