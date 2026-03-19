Prarthana Behere Recalls Gudi Padwa Memories

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By Neelima Kulkarni

Actress Prarthana Behere, who has worked extensively in Hindi television and Marathi and Hindi films, opened up about her Gudi Padwa memories and why this year’s festival feels different for her.

In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal/Navshakti, the actress spoke about how the festival marks the Maharashtrian New Year and holds deep emotional value for her since childhood.

Recalling her early memories, she said, “Gudi Padwa is a very special festival for all Maharashtrian people because it is our New Year. I remember when I was a kid, after the Gudi was set up, we used to get prasad made of crushed neem leaves and sugar. I used to hate eating it because it was very bitter, but my mother forced me to have it. I used to gulp it down with water.”

She added that despite disliking the bitter prasad as a child, she now understands its importance. “As we grow older, we realise you cannot say no to prasad. But yes, I still remember how much I disliked that neem prasad,” she shared.

Prarthana, who was born and brought up in Gujarat, also recalled proudly explaining the significance of the festival to her friends there. “People in Gujarat didn’t know much about Gudi Padwa, so I used to proudly explain our traditions. Childhood Gudi Padwa celebrations were always the best,” she said.

However, this year’s festival is an emotional one for the actress as she recently lost her father.

“This year I am not celebrating because I lost my father five months ago. All my Gudi Padwa memories are connected with him because he was the one who used to put up the Gudi and perform the puja. I miss him a lot. This year feels different without him,” she said.