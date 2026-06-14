Pranit More Controversy: After Supporting Comedian, Kunickaa Sadanand Says 'We Must Teach Our Sons That Dinner Doesn't Buy Rights' - VIDEO

Actress Kunickaa Sadanand shared her thoughts on the viral Rs 370 biryani controversy, saying the debate is about much more than a single comment made during a comedy show. While she recently defended stand-up comedian Pranit More amid the backlash, she now believes the incident has opened up an important conversation about entitlement, consent and the values society teaches young men and women.

The controversy erupted after a crowd-work segment from Pranit More’s show went viral online. During the interaction, 23-year-old audience member Himanshu Jangra spoke about a date where he paid Rs 370 for a plate of chicken biryani and felt he deserved a “return” on that expense. The remark led to criticism on social media.

Following the backlash, Pranit issued a public statement acknowledging that he should have responded differently to the comment.

370 rupaye ki biryani se shuru hui baat… lekin sawaal usse kahin bada hai. 🤔

Kya kindness ka matlab return karna hota hai? Ya sirf gratitude kaafi hai? pic.twitter.com/H7OQNvQ0cA — Kunickaa Sadanand (@Kunickaa) June 14, 2026

"I’ve seen the criticism regarding a recent crowd work clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgment on my part."

A close friend of Pranit since their time together on Bigg Boss Season 19, Kunickaa had earlier urged people to forgive the comedian and expressed confidence that he would bounce back with strong content. However, in a new video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), she shifted the focus to the larger issue she believes the controversy has exposed.

According to Kunickaa, many people still grow up believing that spending money on someone automatically creates an obligation.

She said, “Hamare society mein kuch log ab bhi yeh samajhte hain ki agar maine dinner pay kiya, gift diya, trips sponsor ki toh samne waale mein obligation ho gayi. Aur bahut si ladkiyan bina kisi pressure ke apne andar he andar guilty feel karne lagte hain (In our society, some people still believe that if they pay for dinner, give a gift, or sponsor a trip, the other person incurs an obligation. And many women, without any external pressure, start feeling guilty deep down).”

Kunickaa further pointed out that neither a Rs 370 biryani nor expensive gifts worth lakhs can buy someone's dignity, autonomy or personal choice. She said society often turns relationships into a form of emotional accounting, where guilt becomes a tool and women frequently end up carrying that burden.

The actress stressed that daughters should be taught the difference between gratitude and obligation, and that saying no should never be viewed as selfishness.

She also emphasised the need to educate boys, adding, "We must also teach our sons. Ki agar tum kisiko dinner khikate ho toh tumne ek dinner khilaya hain tumne koi haq nahi khareeda (If you get dinner for someone it is not that you are showing your right over that person)."

The original remark that sparked the controversy came when Himanshu recounted the date experience during Pranit’s show. He said that after the meal, the woman asked him to drop her home. Recalling his reaction, he said, “Maine kaha 370 rupay lage hain, main wasool toh karunga (I spent Rs 370, so I have to get something back),” while speaking to Pranit from the audience.