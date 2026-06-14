Pranit Ki Raina Kab Tak, Kya Bura Samay Jald Beetega?

In the world of digital entertainment, controversies often go hand in hand. The recent situation involving stand-up comedian Pranit More comes at a time when the conversation around online content regulation, humour boundaries, and audience sensitivity is once again in the spotlight. Interestingly, comparisons are being drawn with comedian Samay Raina and the controversy surrounding his show India's Got Latent in 2025.

The Latent controversy sparked major backlash after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, made an offensive remark during the show, involving an inappropriate hypothetical question directed at a contestant. The comment triggered widespread criticism online, leading to multiple FIRs being filed not only against Ranveer but also against Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, and Ashish Chanchlani. The episode became a defining moment in discussions around the limits of comedy and digital responsibility.

While the controversy around Latent has gradually settled, it remains a reference point in debates about how quickly situations can come under scrutiny.

In contrast, More now finds himself at the centre of a fresh wave of criticism following the circulation of the controversial 'Rs 370 biryani' remark made by Himanshu Jangra, a 22-year-old from Gurugram. An audience member, he allegedly said he went on a date with a woman where he paid Rs 370 for a plate of chicken biryani and therefore deserved a 'return' on his investment, implying physical intimacy. The comment was widely condemned online for promoting a transactional and problematic view of consent.

Stand-up comedian Pranit More mocked on girls when a person told that he served a girl biryani of ₹370.



₹370 Ka Biryani Khila Di Toh Vasool karne Ka Haq Mil Gya.



Yahi Soch Problem Hai... pic.twitter.com/YBN3PrYGfV — Shailesh UP60 (@Shailes34135660) June 7, 2026

When we compare both cases, one thing is clear: in digital media, content spreads fast, and so does criticism. However, the outcomes are not always the same. Samay Raina's case shows that controversy can gradually settle with time, whereas in Pranit More's case, things are still unfolding, and it is not yet clear what direction the situation will take.

Recently, Pranit, whose Instagram account was earlier suspended, shared a video on Saturday, June 13, on his social media handle, admitting that the hate he has been receiving is justified and apologising for it.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Cybercrime police registered an FIR against comedian Pranit More and others concerning the objectionable content circulated on social media.