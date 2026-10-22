Prahaar, Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Crosses ₹15 Cror Mark, Yami Gautam's Film Earns ₹20.65 Crore

Prahaar, Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collection | Instagram

Rajkummar Rao-starrer Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujwal Nikam and Yami Gautam-starrer Nayyi Navelli, both films were released last Friday. While the former mostly received positive reviews from critics and the audience, the latter got mixed reactions. However, Nayyi Navelli took a lead at the box office and has been performing better than Prahaar.

Nayyi Navelli box office collection day 6

Yami's Nayyi Navelli, on its day six, collected Rs. 2 crore net at the box office in India, taking the total to Rs. 20.65 crore. The film has surpassed the lifetime collection of Yami's last release, Haq. The movie, which also starred Emraan Hashmi, had failed to make a mark at the box office, as it only collected Rs. 19.86 crore net in India.

The worldwide gross collection of Nayyi Navelli is Rs. 27.19 crore.

Prahaar box office collection day 6

Meanwhile, Prahaar, on its day six, earned Rs. 1.50 crore, taking the India net total to Rs. 15.95 crore. The film's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs. 21.40 crore.

Nayyi Navelli budget

According to reports, Nayyi Navelli is made on a budget of around Rs. 35–50 crore. Even if we consider Rs. 35 crore as the budget, with a net collection of Rs. 20.65 crore, the film is still very far from crossing its budget at the box office.

For now, it looks like Nayyi Navelli is going to become a flop at the box office.

Prahaar budget

The Rajkummar Rao-starrer is reportedly made on a budget of around Rs. 30–35 crore. So, even Prahaar is a flop at the box office for now.

Second weekend crucial for both films

Both movies need a miraculous jump at the box office during the second weekend. Meanwhile, coming Friday, many films are slated to release, including Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Udta Teer.