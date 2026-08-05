Pradeep Rawat Death: Salman Khan Pays Emotional Tribute To 'Baaghi' Co-Star, Says 'Shared Many Good Moments With You Brother'

Salman Khan Pays Emotional Tribute To 'Baaghi' Co-Star, Says 'Shared Many Good Moments With You Brother' |

Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat passed away on August 4, 2026, after a battle with blood cancer. Known as one of Indian cinema's most iconic screen villains, his demise left the film industry mourning. Paying tribute to his late friend and co-star, Salman Khan shared a heartfelt note on social media.

Salman posted a throwback still from their film Baaghi: A Rebel for Love, reminiscing about the moments they shared together. Along with the photo, he wrote, "Shared many good moments with you brother... May you rest in peace."

Salman Khan and Pradeep Rawat shared screen space in two Hindi films during the early years of their careers, Baaghi: A Rebel for Love (1990) and Patthar Ke Phool (1991). In Baaghi, Salman played the lead role of Saajan Sood, while Pradeep portrayed the character Buddha.

Aamir Khan remembered Pradeep Rawat as a fearless and dedicated performer who played an irreplaceable role in the success of Ghajini. Mourning the veteran actor's demise, Aamir told Variety India, "He was extremely dedicated and fearless as an actor. Pradeepji played the title role in Ghajini. I think this was one of the most striking screen villains in our cinema. The film wouldn't have worked without him."

Aamir Khan Remembers Pradeep Rawat | Instagram

Recalling their association beyond Ghajini, Aamir also praised Pradeep's performance in Lagaan, where he portrayed Deva Singh Sodhi. He said, "I don't think anyone could have played Sodhi with such swag. He was a versatile actor. It's sad to hear of his passing." Aamir later attended Pradeep Rawat's funeral in Mumbai to pay his final respects to his longtime co-star.

Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat passed away on August 4, 2026, after suffering a relapse of cancer. According to his manager, Siddharth Tiwari, the actor was diagnosed with stomach cancer four years ago and had recovered, remaining healthy until April this year. However, in May 2026, he was diagnosed with blood cancer. In July, Pradeep was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for 2–3 weeks before being shifted to a cancer speciality hospital in Bhiwandi for further treatment. During his hospitalisation, his platelet count suddenly dropped to around 6,000 per microliter, and despite doctors' efforts, he could not recover. Pradeep breathed his last between 6 pm and 6.30 pm on August 4.