Practical Magic 2 Review: Sandra Bullock & Nicole Kidman Bring Back The Nostalgia, But Not Quite The Magic | Warner Bros. Youtube Channel

Title: Practical Magic 2



Director: Susanne Bier



Cast: Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman, Joey King, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, Solly McLeod, Stockard Channing, Dianne Wiest



Where: In Theatres



Rating: 3/5





Review



Some cinematic reunions are worth the wait. Others arrive carrying a suitcase full of expectations. Practical Magic 2 lands somewhere between the two. Almost three decades after Sally and Gillian Owens first bewitched audiences, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman return to the roles that made their sisterly chemistry the film’s most durable charm. The sequel has affection to spare, but rather less confidence about what to do with it.



The story picks up years later, with Sally attempting to shield her daughters from the family curse by keeping the Owens’ magical inheritance secret. Naturally, secrets in witchcraft films have about as much shelf life as supermarket bread. When Kylie’s boyfriend falls victim to the curse, the family heads to England in search of a way to break it, opening the door to ancestral secrets, suspicious strangers and another round of supernatural complications.



The trouble is not the premise but the clutter. At 130 minutes, the film keeps moving, yet rarely settles long enough for its emotional moments to breathe. The family relationships, particularly between Sally and Kylie, could have provided genuine dramatic weight, but the screenplay repeatedly chooses the next plot turn over the quieter, messier business of letting people feel things.





Actors’ Performance



Bullock remains the film’s emotional anchor, giving Sally a believable mixture of grief, restraint and maternal anxiety. Kidman, meanwhile, slips comfortably back into Gillian’s mischievous orbit, and their exchanges remain the film’s safest source of pleasure.



Joey King brings energy to Kylie, although the character’s impulsiveness can test patience. Maisie Williams is considerably underused, while Lee Pace is given the unenviable task of turning a handsome, vaguely mysterious love interest into a fully formed character. Bullock and Pace have moments of warmth, but the romance never acquires the effortless spark that the story clearly wants.





Music and Aesthetics



The film looks pleasant without possessing the visual personality of its predecessor. The move from Massachusetts to England offers attractive locations, but the imagery often feels functional rather than enchanted. The magic is present; the atmosphere is less so.



The score also struggles to establish an identity of its own. Musical echoes of the original provide nostalgic pleasure, but nostalgia is doing some of the heavy lifting here.



FPJ Verdict



Overall, the film’s greatest spell remains Bullock and Kidman together. When they share the screen, the sequel remembers why these characters mattered. When they separate, the magic becomes considerably harder to find.