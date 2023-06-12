 Prabhu Deva Becomes Father For The 4th Time At 50, Welcomes Baby Girl With Second Wife
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPrabhu Deva Becomes Father For The 4th Time At 50, Welcomes Baby Girl With Second Wife

Prabhu Deva Becomes Father For The 4th Time At 50, Welcomes Baby Girl With Second Wife

Prabhu Deva said that he now feels 'happy and complete' and added that he has cut down on his workload after welcoming his baby girl

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 06:31 PM IST
article-image
Prabhu Deva | File photo by ANI

Dance sensation, actor and director Prabhu Deva has become a father again at the age of 50. He welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with his second wife Himani, whom he married in 2020. The choreographer has three sons from his previous marriage.

Prabhu Deva told ETimes that he now feels 'happy and complete.' He added that he has cut down on his workload after welcoming his baby girl.

"I felt I was doing too much work, just running around… I am done with that. I want to spend some time with my family," he told the news portal.

Prabhu was previously married to Ramlatha, however, they got separated after 16 years of being together. Their eldest son reportedly died of cancer in 2008.

Prabhu Deva's second marriage

The choreographer married Dr Himani, a physiotherapist by profession, in 2020, in an intimate ceremony. Prabhu Deva had reportedly met her after someone recommended her to him as he needed treatment for his chronic back pain.

The couple made their first public appearance after marriage in April 2023 as they were clicked when they visited Tirupati to seek blessings.

Read Also
Prabhu Deva Birthday: Best dance numbers of the choreographer
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

BTS' Jin Shares A Secret To Positive Mindset With Suga

BTS' Jin Shares A Secret To Positive Mindset With Suga

Prabhu Deva Becomes Father For The 4th Time At 50, Welcomes Baby Girl With Second Wife

Prabhu Deva Becomes Father For The 4th Time At 50, Welcomes Baby Girl With Second Wife

Naseeruddin Shah Apologises For His 'Sindhi Is No Longer Spoken In Pakistan' Statement: 'I Was...

Naseeruddin Shah Apologises For His 'Sindhi Is No Longer Spoken In Pakistan' Statement: 'I Was...

10 Best Replies From Shah Rukh Khan's #AskSRK Session

10 Best Replies From Shah Rukh Khan's #AskSRK Session

From Kajol To Sushmita Sen: '90s Actresses Who Recently Made Their Web Series Debut

From Kajol To Sushmita Sen: '90s Actresses Who Recently Made Their Web Series Debut