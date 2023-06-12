Prabhu Deva Becomes Father For The 4th Time At 50, Welcomes Baby Girl With Second Wife

Prabhu Deva | File photo by ANI

Dance sensation, actor and director Prabhu Deva has become a father again at the age of 50. He welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with his second wife Himani, whom he married in 2020. The choreographer has three sons from his previous marriage.

Prabhu Deva told ETimes that he now feels 'happy and complete.' He added that he has cut down on his workload after welcoming his baby girl.

"I felt I was doing too much work, just running around… I am done with that. I want to spend some time with my family," he told the news portal.

Prabhu was previously married to Ramlatha, however, they got separated after 16 years of being together. Their eldest son reportedly died of cancer in 2008.

Prabhu Deva's second marriage

The choreographer married Dr Himani, a physiotherapist by profession, in 2020, in an intimate ceremony. Prabhu Deva had reportedly met her after someone recommended her to him as he needed treatment for his chronic back pain.

The couple made their first public appearance after marriage in April 2023 as they were clicked when they visited Tirupati to seek blessings.

