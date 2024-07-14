Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD Screening Stopped Midway Due To Rains Inside Hyderabad Theatre (VIDEO)

Prabhas' recently-released film, Kalki 2898 AD has been making waves at the box office ever since it was released. However, in an unfortunate events, the film's screening was halted recently after it faced an unexpected interruption when rain poured inside the theater.

Several videos are currently circulating on the internet, which show raindrops falling from the movie theatre's roof during the screening, which created chaos among the audience.

Check out the videos:

Kalki 2898 AD has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters this year. Globally, the sci-fi film has passed the Rs 1000 crore mark on its third Friday.

Expressing gratitude, Vyjayanthi Films shared a video in which Prabhas thanked his fans. He can be heard saying, "My fans thank you so much for giving me such a huge hit. Thank you Thank you Thank you Thank you so much. Without you, I am zero. Thanks to Nag Ashwin he really worked hard for five years to make such a huge film. I think we should thank the producers."

"The way they spent we all were worried. And I used to ask I think you are spending too much. He is like no we are giving big hits no worry. We should give highest quality film. So, I want to thank these producers and Naggy giving an opportunity to work greatest legends in Indian cinema we have. Amitabh sir and Kamal sir we all have grown up watching you and learned a lot from you. Thanks a lot to Deepika, the most gorgeous lady and we have a much bigger part 2 you all know. And again thanks to my fans love you so much," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. While Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, S. S. Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Verma had cameos in the sci-fi movie.