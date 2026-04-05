Poonam Sinha Reacts To Daughter Sonakshi Sinha's Pregnancy Rumours: 'Kitni Baar Nani Bana Diya Humko' - VIDEO

Rumours about Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha being pregnant had taken social media by storm last year after she appeared at a public event in Mumbai wearing a striking red outfit. Some online users speculated that the actress was trying to hide a baby bump with her hand while posing for photographs. However, both Sonakshi and her husband Zaheer Iqbal dismissed the speculation in a humourous way.

Now, Sonakshi’s mother Poonam Sinha reacted to the rumours and shared her thoughts on the constant chatter about her daughter’s personal life.

During a recent interaction with Instant Bollywood at an event, Poonam spoke about the joy of having daughters and recalled the moment Sonakshi was born. She said, "Woh moment toh sabse accha moment tha humari life ka jab humare ghar mein beti aayi. Mujhe lagta hai zindagi betiyaan ke bagair kuch hai hi nahi. Betiyaan ka hona bahut zaruri hai."

She also addressed the recurring pregnancy rumours surrounding her daughter with a light-hearted remark. Poonam joked, "Pata nahi kitni baar nani bana diya humko. Lekin chalo, woh khushi bhi humko milegi, zaroor milegi woh khushi."

When the pregnancy rumours first surfaced in 2025, Sonakshi had taken to Instagram to shut them down with her trademark wit. Sharing a series of photos, she wrote, “World record holder for longest pregnancy in human history (16 months and counting, according to our lovely and hyper-intelligent media) simply for posing with a hand around midsection. Scroll to last slide for our reaction… and then continue to dazzle this Diwali.”

Zaheer also joined in on the joke. While posing for paparazzi at producer Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party, he playfully placed his hand on Sonakshi’s midriff as if confirming the rumours before telling her, “Sambhaal ke”, as she stepped ahead for solo photographs. He later clarified that he was simply joking with the photographers.

Sonakshi and Zaheer had been in a relationship for several years before tying the knot. The couple first met at a party hosted by Salman Khan in 2013. However, it was only later, during the after-party of the actor’s 2017 film Tubelight, that the two felt an instant connection and ended up talking for hours.

After dating for nearly seven years, Sonakshi and Zaheer got married in 2024 in an intimate civil ceremony held under the Special Marriage Act at her Mumbai residence. The wedding was attended only by close friends and family members, followed by a grand reception for their industry colleagues.

The couple remains quite active on social media, often sharing fun glimpses from their life together with fans.