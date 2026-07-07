 Pooja Bhatt Recalls Grandmother's Bizarre Decision To Hold Funeral For Her Amputated Leg: 'She Was Watching Everyone's Expressions...'
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Pooja Bhatt Recalls Grandmother's Bizarre Decision To Hold Funeral For Her Amputated Leg: 'She Was Watching Everyone's Expressions...'

Pooja Bhatt shared that her grandmother insisted on holding a funeral for her amputated leg after it was removed due to diabetes. "She was watching everyone's expressions," Pooja said.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, July 07, 2026, 11:21 AM IST
Pooja Bhatt Recalls Grandmother's Bizarre Decision To Hold Funeral For Her Amputated Leg: 'She Was Watching Everyone's Expressions...'
Pooja Bhatt Recalls Grandma's Funeral For Amputated Leg | Photo Via: Cyrus Says! /YouTube

Filmmaker and actor Pooja Bhatt recently shared an unusual story about her grandmother, Betty Bertha Bright, describing her as a strong-willed woman with a unique sense of humour. During a conversation, Pooja recalled how her grandmother, who was of Armenian and English or Irish descent, handled a difficult phase in her life with remarkable wit.

Pooja Bhatt Recalls Grandma's Funeral For Amputated Leg

Appearing on Cyrus Broacha's podcast, Pooja Bhatt said that her grandmother was "tough as nails." She revealed that her grandmother developed diabetes later in life, which led to the amputation of her leg. After the procedure, her grandmother insisted on holding a funeral for the amputated leg, and the entire family had to attend the unusual ceremony.

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'She Was Watching Everyone's Expressions...'

The 54-year-old star added, "We had to go to St. Andrew's Church while she was present as her leg was being buried. We were all like, 'What is this? This is a run-up to the final day.' She was actually looking at everybody and taking notes. It's black... totally black humour. She was watching everyone's expressions to see how they were behaving and who showed up and who did not. A lot of us were looking at each other like, 'What the hell are we doing here?'"

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Work Front

Pooja was last seen in Prime Video's 2024 series Big Girls Don't Cry.

She also appeared on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 (2023) and in the film Chup: Revenge of the Artist (2022).

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