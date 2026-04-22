'Main Invite Karna Chahungi...': Meera Wants Mahesh Bhatt & Pooja Bhatt To Visit Pakistan And Complete Their Film Shohrat

Mahesh Bhatt / Pooja Bhatt / Meera | Instagram

Pakistani actress Meera had made her Bollywood debut in 2005 with the film Nazar, which was directed by Soni Razdan and written by Mahesh Bhatt. The actress, who is currently busy with the promotions of her Pakistani film, Psycho, in an interview, revealed that she was supposed to work with Mahesh and Pooja Bhatt in a movie titled Shohrat.

She said that she would love to work with them, and invited both of them to visit Pakistan and complete the movie. While talking to The Blue Truth Digital, Meera said, "Hamari ek film hai Shohrat, main chahungi ke hum collaborate kare, aur woh film complete ho. Shohrat ko direct kar rahi thi Pooja Bhatt aur script likh rahe the Shagufta Ejaz (We have a film called Shohrat. I would like to collaborate and see that film completed. Shohrat was directed by Pooja Bhatt and written by Shagufta Ejaz)."

The actress further said, "Main Aaj bhi kehna chaunga ki Mahesh Bhatt sahab Pakistan aaye aur film ko complete kare. Pooja Bhatt, dono ko main invite karna chahungi ke woh Pakistan aaye aur film complete kare. Shohrat jo hai woh achcha script tha (Even today, I would like to say that Mahesh Bhatt should come to Pakistan and complete the film. I would like to invite both Pooja Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt to come to Pakistan and complete the film. Shohrat was a good script)."

Meera On Harassment Allegations Against Mahesh Bhatt

While a few years ago, Meera had made allegations against Mahesh Bhatt of controlling behaviour and physical abuse. In this interview, she denied it. She said, "Nai aisa kuch nahi (No, nothing like that)."

She further said, "Kabhi bhi nahi. Aisa kuch nahi hai, mere bahot achche director hai woh (Never. Nothing like that, he's a very good director)."

Psycho won't be releasing in India, and Meera is upset about it.