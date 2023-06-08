Pooja Bedi Calls Out Media Outlets For Misleading Headlines After Old Interview About Divorce Resurfaces |

Actress Pooja Bedi, who got married in 1994 to Farhan Furniturewala got divorced in 2003. The couple co-parent daughter and actress Alaya and son Zaan. A throwback interview of Bedi recently went viral and was picked up by news outlets to churn out stories. She has now called them out for reporting about her life with misleading headlines.

Pooja shared a statement on Twitter with the caption, “Headlines can be so misleading! They can cause chaos, like in this situation, when there is no need for any. Always Look beyond the headlines... to see the bigger picture. It takes a set of positive eyes to see a situation in a positive light. Do u have that ability?”

The statement she posted read, “An interview of mine shot with Doordarshan in 2015, has resurfaced, with headlines on some overenthusiastic sites rushing to paint my ex-husband as someone bad. It was my story of struggle and decisions and personal triumphs, and in no way meant to vilify the father of my children. He has never neglected them emotionally and has been a major contributor to their personal and educational expenses. Why are we as a society so eager to make a villain with a myopic view of a situation? Life throws curve balls at each of us. We are all thrust into situations that cause us pain, anger, & despair. What defines our journey is how we respond to the situation and grow from it. Farhan and I have both grown from strength to strength personally and professionally and warmth, respect, and fondness continues to be a key ingredient in our wonderful dynamic till date. What would and should make better headlines is how we all go out together as a family, and how our current partners are so graceful and respectful to the situation and friendship. Let's promote what is positive and worthy of emulation if we seek to make a healthy society and set the right examples.”

In 2015, Pooja told a television channel how she dealt with separation from Farhan because she called walked out of the marriage without any alimony. She said, "Within one and a half years, I was driving the same Mercedes that my husband had. Within two years, he called me asking for loan, as he wanted to expand his business."

Pooja got engaged to Maneck Contractor in 2019, while, Farhan married Laila Khan in 2010.

