Pooja Bedi tests positive for COVID-19; chooses to stay unvaccinated

Bollywood actress Pooja Bedi tested positive for COVID-19. She shared the news via a video on Instagram.

She captioned the post, "COVID POSITIVE!!!! I have finally been diagnosed as covid positive. I chose/choose to stay unvaccinated as it’s my personal decision to allow my own natural immunity and alternative healing and wellness practices to accelerate my healing. You do what's right for you. Each to their own. Caution. not panic."

Back in August, Pooja called the vaccination drive against COVID-19 in India 'illogical and sinister'.

She responded to a Twitter user who told her to keep her anti-vaxxer opinion to herself.

Pooja tweeted, "If 99% survive Covid with or without the vaccine the govt needs to focus on isolating, vaccinating & masking THOSE who have COMBORBITIES & are in the risk bracket. NOT VACCINATE the whole world! & certainly not discriminate against unvaccinated! It's illogical & Sinister! (sic)."

Tagging the official Twitter handles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the World Health Organization and others, Pooja wrote, "Is there a credible answer to this question? Why are 100% of the population being subjected to a vaccine when 99% survive covid? Survival rate prior to vaccine was 99% Survival rate post vaccine is 99%."

When a user said that unvaccinated people pose a risk for everyone, Pooja said that those vaccinated are also spreading Covid.

"Unvaccinated pose risk for everyone, you can’t expect to be rewarded for stupidity," the user wrote.

Responding to the user, Pooja tweeted, "How? Vaccinated are also spreading it!!! The only *danger* for vaccinated is the supposed threat to themselves for not taking it."

Apart from being a brilliant actress, Pooja has always been known for a lot of controversies. Daughter of Kabir Bedi and late Protima Bedi, Pooja had been vocal about various issues on social media.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 09:32 AM IST