Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two Concludes Its Theatrical Run with ₹350 Crores Garnered In Total

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's epic conclusion to the spectacularly mounted 'Ponniyin Selvan' franchise, 'Ponniyin Selvan 2's brief but eventful theatrical run came to a conclusion, earlier this week. Boasting of a global collection of ₹350 crores in total, the film definitely proved to be profitable, although in comparison to the first film, the second film acquired lesser popularity.

Sources believe that the reason behind this trend could be a result followed by a significant drop in the theatrical footfalls in the subsequent weeks that followed, post the release of the film. Another major factor that contributes towards the success of a Pan-Indian production is it's reception outside it's home state. Given that the audience in India is largely unaware about the source material on which the franchise is based upon, a certain disconnect was observed. Hence, unlike it's business in Tamil Nadu, the Hindi and Telugu-speaking markets barely contributed significantly to the film's domestic collections.

Yet, in comparison to the international split that stands ₹130 crores, the Indian collections are at a surprising ₹215 crores, making 'PS2' the fourth biggest blockbuster Tamil film of all-time, after '2.0', 'PS1' and 'Vikram'. While domestically, Tamil Nadu state contributed the most in terms of collections with ₹140 crores, the international market share was dominated by sales from North America at $5.35 million.

Featuring a fine ensemble of actors including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Lal, Sharath Kumar and others, 'PS' franchise was based upon renowned author Kalki Krishnamurthy's epic novel that traces the rise of the mighty Chola empire, down South. With a stellar soundtrack by A. R Rahman, the franchise was highly praised by critics and audiences alike for Ratnam's grand vision and commitment towards the subjects. Nearly three generations of the Tamil movie audience flocked to packed cinema halls despite COVID and other restrictions to enjoy the film, something that has been unprecedented, in comparison for any other film by Ratnam, so far.