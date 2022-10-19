Ponniyin Selvan-1 surpasses Brahmastra to become third highest grossing Indian film in 2022

e-Paper Get App
'Ponniyin Selvan-1' has also defeated Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' in the revenue race.

FPJ Web Desk Updated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 03:26 PM IST
article-image
Mani Ratnam's magnum opus has shattered several records at the box office to become the third highest grossing film of 2022.

With a total collection of Rs 455 crore worldwide, the film has surpassed the overall collection of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra'.

Not just 'Brahmastra', but it has also defeated Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' in the revenue race.

According to trade reports, 'Brahmastra' has earned a lifetime revenue of Rs 431 crore worldwide while 'Vikram' minted Rs 443 crore.

However, PS-1's steep climb to the top of the table is meeting two roadblocks -- SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' with Rs 1,112 crore and Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2' topping the charts with Rs 1,207 crore.

Released on September 30, 2022, PS-1 has been going strong in theatres even after 18 days, with cinegoers flooding the cinemas to watch the visual spectacle.

'Ponniyin Selvan-1' stars Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead roles.

Based on author Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 Tamil novel of the same name, the film tells the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I in the 10th century.

The film has been jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies. Music maestro AR Rahman has provided the music with cinematography by Ravi Varman.

