'Piece Of My Heart Broke…': Shilpa Rao Breaks Silence After Her Performance Was Cut Short At Mumbai Concert, Mic Switched Off Midway

Shilpa Rao Promises Mumbai Show After BMP Performance Cut Short | Photo Via Instagram

Singer Shilpa Rao performed at the 10th anniversary edition of the Bollywood Music Project (BMP) in Mumbai on October 24. However, in a shocking turn of events, her performance was cut short after the organisers switched off her microphone midway due to scheduling delays. Several videos that surfaced online showed that even her speech thanking fans amid the chaos was cut short, as the Kulte Project began performing while she was still at one end of the stage.

Shilpa Rao 'Hurt' After Her Performance Was Cut Short At BMP

Following the incident, Shilpa shared a statement expressing that she was "hurt" by what had happened and promised to return to Mumbai with a show of her own. Shilpa wrote, "Mumbai, a little piece of my heart broke tonight. It hurts deeply to have something so beautiful taken away from us like this."

Check out Shilpa Rao's statement:

She added that although her set was cut short and the music stopped, the audience continued cheering for her. Thanking fans for calling out her name and showering her with love, she said their story that night had been left unfinished and promised to return to Mumbai.

Organisers At Bollywood Music Project Issue Clarification

Following Shilpa's statement, the official Instagram handle of the Bollywood Music Project issued a clarification, apologising to the singer for the abrupt end to her performance.

"Because our festivals operate under strict local uthority guidelines and venue curfew regulations, these Compounding delays unfortunately forced a premature end to her set. While these circumstances were entirely out of our control, we deeply regret that we could not showcase her performance in its entirety," read the statement.

Shilpa made her playback singing debut in 2007 with Tose Naina from Anwar, composed by Mithoon. Over the years, she has lent her voice to several popular songs, including Khuda Jaane, Ishq Shava, Ghungroo, Bulleya, Besharam Rang, Tere Hawale, Barbaad, Ghafoor and Chaleya, among others.