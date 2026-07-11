'Picture Mein Ek Minute Boring Scene Nahi Hai': Ashish Chanchlani Calls Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey A '10/10', Predicts It To Be A 'Blockbuster' |

Comedian and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani watched The Odyssey at the film's special invite-only Mumbai premiere, rather than a regular public screening. Sharing his excitement on social media, he posted a photo from the event with the caption, "What a beautiful morning for me," expressing his joy at getting the opportunity to watch the film.

He later shared the film's end-credit card, which read, "Written for the screen and directed by Christopher Nolan," and captioned it, "I am speechless..."

Chanchlani also uploaded a video on his Instagram, where he couldn't stop praising the film. He said, "Bade screen ka jadu hota hai na, wo kya hota hai aaj mujhe Odyssey dekh ke pata chal gaya." Calling it a perfect "10/10," he added, "Kya picture banayi hai, jabardast. Picture mein 1 minute koi boring scene nahi hai." He further said that The Odyssey has everything, from action and thriller to horror.

The Odyssey is a 10/10 blockbuster.

A film that deserves to be experienced only in theaters. #AshishChanchlani #Theodyssey pic.twitter.com/Xppeytsq5j — Gill (@Hanjigill) July 11, 2026

The YouTuber went on to call it a "pure Matt Damon show." Explaining his statement, he said, "Puri picture uski hai (Matt Damon), wo le ke gaya hai one-side." While he felt Damon stole the show, Chanchlani also praised Zendaya, Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson, saying, "Robert Pattinson ka na kaafi alag role hai."

He even predicted the film would be a massive box office success, saying, "Picture ki ticket nahi milne wali hai, itni badi blockbuster hogi."

Recommending the film wholeheartedly, Chanchlani called it a "10/10 recommended" watch. He explained, "Ye ek Nolan ki picture hai jaha mujhe bhot emotional feel hua hai. Iske pehle kaafi narratively uski picturein, you know, kaafi complicated hoti thi... Lekin ye picture mein itne emotions hain, baap bete ke, wife ke, family ke..." He added that while the story features Greek gods, monsters and witches, Nolan has presented it in a grounded and realistic manner. He also praised the film's VFX, saying it never felt artificial.

Taking a dig at critics, Chanchlani concluded, "Jo log bol rahe the pehli Nolan ki picture hai jo boring lag rahi hai... aisi lag rahi... waisi lag rahi. Sabka muh band hoga." He further claimed that The Odyssey would perform well even in Hindi because of its strong commercial appeal.