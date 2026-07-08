Pichle Show Mein Rotiyan Belte Belte...': Lock Upp's Akanksha Choudhary Questions Shilpa Shinde's Bigg Boss 11 Win- VIDEO

Pichle Show Mein Rotiyan Belte Belte...': Lock Upp 2's Akanksha Choudhary Questions Shilpa Shinde's Bigg Boss 11 Win- VIDEO |

The upcoming episode of Netflix's Lock Upp is set to bring high-voltage drama inside the house. New wildcard entrant Shilpa Shinde is seen getting into an ugly confrontation with Akanksha Choudhary and Yogesh Rawat. The promo opens with Akanksha arguing with Shreya Kalra, following which she is seen taking a dig at Shilpa and making a sarcastic remark about her Bigg Boss 11 win.

Lashing out in anger, Akanksha charged at Shilpa, saying, "Pichle show mein rotiyan belte belte jeete the na yaha rotiyaan belne wala system nahi hai madam." Shilpa looked at her in disbelief, seemingly taken aback by the comment.

🔥 PROMO ALERT: The next episode of #LockUpp2 is bringing explosive drama!



Akanksha: "Pichle show mein rotiyan belte belte jeeti hogi, yahan woh scene nahi hai madam." 👀



Harshad: "Akanksha, respect her. She is senior."



Yogesh fires back: "Seniority gayi bhad mein, mere jooton… pic.twitter.com/L0sVtenQWc — 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐚 𝐃𝐨𝐬𝐞 (@The_Drama_Dose) July 8, 2026

Harshad stepped in and told Akanksha, "Bhot senior hain," referring to Shilpa. However, Akanksha snapped back, saying, "Bhad mein gayi seniority Harshad." Yogesh Rawat then came to Akanksha's defence and said, "Koi bhi hoga senior artist apne ghar mein hoga."

Akanksha then appeared to cross the line during the heated argument as she told Shilpa, "Khud ke bachche hote na tab samajh mein aati hain cheezein." Shilpa walked out of the room with a smirk on her face, saying, "So sad." An angry Yogesh continued lashing out, saying, "Seniority gayi bhad mein. Mere joote ke neeche hai sab."

Later in the promo, Akanksha was seen throwing water on someone's bedding, which is believed to be Shilpa's. However, it remains unclear what exactly led to the explosive confrontation between the two.

Shilpa Shinde is one of television's most popular faces, best known for playing Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. She went on to win Bigg Boss 11 and has also participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Akanksha Choudhary, meanwhile, rose to fame with MTV Splitsvilla X5, where her outspoken personality and frequent clashes with fellow contestants made her one of the season's most talked-about participants.

New episodes of Netflix's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa stream every Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm IST, exclusively on Netflix.