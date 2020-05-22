PIA flight PK 8303 crash: Ayeza Khan rubbishes reports of being on the flight, says 'please stop spreading the fake news'

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crashed in a residential area in Karachi near the city's Jinnah International Airport on Friday. The crash took place in the city's Model Colony area. PIA spokesperson Abdul Sattar confirmed the crash and added that the flight A-320 was carrying 90 passengers and was flying from Lahore to Karachi. After the news broke on social media, fake tweets of actress Ayeza Khan being on the flight with her husband went viral on social media. The 'Yaariyan' actress rubbished the reports and urged people to not spread fake news.
She took to Instagram and wrote, "Alhumdulillah we are in our house! Safe, please stop spreading the fake news and pray for the people and their families. Allah hidayat dei aisay logo ko jo har bat ko mazak banadetay ha!"
Footage showed plumes of smoke rising from the site of the crash.
Confirming the incident, a senior official of the Civil Aviation Authority said the rescue operation was underway.
"It is too early to say anything. We are collecting details of passengers," The Express Tribune quoted the official as saying.
Meanwhile, a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Army Quick Reaction Force and Sindh Pakistan Rangers reached the site for relief and rescue efforts alongside civil administration, Dawn news reported.
Sindh's Ministry of Health and Population Welfare has declared emergency in all major hospitals of Karachi due to the plane crash, according to Meeran Yousuf, the media coordinator to the provincial health minister.
Last year, a PIA aircraft skidded off the runway while landing at Gilgit airport.
Passengers had remained safe in the accident, but the plane suffered considerable damage.
On December 6, 2016, PIA flight PK-661 carrying 48 passengers and crew had crashed on the way to Islamabad from Chitral, killing all on board.
