PIA flight PK 8303 crash: Ayeza Khan rubbishes reports of being on the flight, says 'please stop spreading the fake news'

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crashed in a residential area in Karachi near the city's Jinnah International Airport on Friday. The crash took place in the city's Model Colony area. PIA spokesperson Abdul Sattar confirmed the crash and added that the flight A-320 was carrying 90 passengers and was flying from Lahore to Karachi. After the news broke on social media, fake tweets of actress Ayeza Khan being on the flight with her husband went viral on social media. The 'Yaariyan' actress rubbished the reports and urged people to not spread fake news.

She took to Instagram and wrote, "Alhumdulillah we are in our house! Safe, please stop spreading the fake news and pray for the people and their families. Allah hidayat dei aisay logo ko jo har bat ko mazak banadetay ha!"

Check out the post here: