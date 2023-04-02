Photos: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ rickshaw date night sets fans ablaze

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas | Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and her hubby Nick Jonas have never failed to give us some major couple goals and they did it once again. The duo, who are currently in Mumbai, recently went on a rickshaw date and the pictures are all things adorable.

Priyanka, who is known for her impeccable fashion sense, looked stunning in a handcrafted saree by designer Amit Aggarwal. The saree was made from a 65-year-old vintage Banarasi patola brocade with silver threads and gold electroplating on khadi silk. The actress paired it with a sequin sheet holographic bustier that reflected the nine colours of the ikat weave. Nick, on the other hand, looked dapper in a navy blue suit.

Priyanka treats fans with their date photos

Priyanka took to Instagram to share the pictures and described it as their 'date night'. She thanked her stylist Ami Patel for her amazing collaboration and Amit Aggarwal for creating the handcrafted beauty with a story that was so apt for an evening celebrating Indian art and fashion.

As soon as the photos were shared by her, fans bombarded the comments section with lovely responses. While some praised the duo's appearances, others called them 'hot'.

Check out their photos here:

Why PeeCee is in Mumbai?

Priyanka is in Mumbai to promote her upcoming series, Citadel, which also stars Richard Madden. The series is set to release on Prime Video on April 28. In the meantime, the couple has been spotted attending the inaugural event of Nita Ambani’s NMACCC, where she walked on the pink carpet with Nick, making a style statement.

Priyanka and Nick, who tied the knot in December 2018, have been giving us major couple goals ever since. Their chemistry is undeniable, and their love for each other is evident in every picture they share on social media. We can't wait to see what they have in store for us next!