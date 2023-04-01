NMACC Launch Event: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt: Best Dressed Women: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 01, 2023
The star-studded launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre saw a bevy of B-town beauties attend wearing their finest. Here are some of favourite looks from the gala
Varinder Chawla
Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared as an absolute Goddess in an Elie Saab creation
Varinder Chawla
Deepika Padukone was a dream in an Anamika Khanna creation
Varinder Chawla
Shraddha Kapoor was a sight to behold wearing Rahul Mishra
Varinder Chawla
Alia Bhatt made heads turn in a one-of-a-kind Vaishali S design
Varinder Chawla
Kiara Advani looked stunning in a fish-tail lehenga by Manish Malhotra. Also, we aren't going to get enough of our favourite Sid-Kiara anytime soon
Varinder Chawla
For someone, whose fashion choices have been criticised always, it was refreshing to see Vidya Balan look radiant in an Anamika Khanna ensemble
Varinder Chawla
The glamorous Kareena Kapoor Khan painted the town red in an Anjul Bhandari creation
Varinder Chawla
The gorgeous Karisma Kapoor exuded elegance wearing Sabyasachi
Varinder Chawla
B-town's fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja chose J J Valaya over personal favourite Anamika Khanna, surprisingly
Varinder Chawla
Also opting for red, Kriti Sanon had us on red alert in Valentino
Varinder Chawla
Athiya Shetty served Indian beauty vibes in Anamika Khanna
Varinder Chawla