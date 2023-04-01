NMACC Launch Event: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt: Best Dressed Women: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 01, 2023

The star-studded launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre saw a bevy of B-town beauties attend wearing their finest. Here are some of favourite looks from the gala

Varinder Chawla

Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared as an absolute Goddess in an Elie Saab creation

Varinder Chawla

Deepika Padukone was a dream in an Anamika Khanna creation

Varinder Chawla

Shraddha Kapoor was a sight to behold wearing Rahul Mishra

Varinder Chawla

Alia Bhatt made heads turn in a one-of-a-kind Vaishali S design

Varinder Chawla

Kiara Advani looked stunning in a fish-tail lehenga by Manish Malhotra. Also, we aren't going to get enough of our favourite Sid-Kiara anytime soon

Varinder Chawla

For someone, whose fashion choices have been criticised always, it was refreshing to see Vidya Balan look radiant in an Anamika Khanna ensemble

Varinder Chawla

The glamorous Kareena Kapoor Khan painted the town red in an Anjul Bhandari creation

Varinder Chawla

The gorgeous Karisma Kapoor exuded elegance wearing Sabyasachi

Varinder Chawla

B-town's fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja chose J J Valaya over personal favourite Anamika Khanna, surprisingly

Varinder Chawla

Also opting for red, Kriti Sanon had us on red alert in Valentino

Varinder Chawla

Athiya Shetty served Indian beauty vibes in Anamika Khanna

Varinder Chawla