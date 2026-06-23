Photos: Kareena Kapoor Shows Off Her Bowling Skills Opposite Son Taimur, Says 'I Can Give Jasprit Bumrah Competition Too'

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan surprised fans with her sporty side after sharing a glimpse of herself on the cricket field. The actress recently posted photos from a practice session with her son Taimur and jokingly claimed that she could give Indian pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah a run for his money.

Taking to Instagram story, Kareena shared a collage featuring moments from a net session where she was seen bowling to her elder son. The actress appeared to be enjoying her time on the field as she embraced the role of a cricketer for the day.

Adding a humourous touch to the post, Kareena tagged Bumrah and wrote, "Don't underestimate my talent. I can give Bumrah competition too @jaspritb1 (sic)".

Taimur's Admiration For Cricket Stars

Kareena previously opened up about her son's love for the sport during an appearance on her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan's YouTube podcast.

Speaking about Taimur's constant requests, the actress revealed that he frequently asks her if she knows some of the biggest names in world cricket.

"The only thing he (Taimur) keeps asking is, 'Are you friendly with Rohit Sharma? Are you friendly with Virat Kohli? Can you message and ask him if I can get that bat of his? Is there a contact you have for Lionel Messi?' I'm like, 'No! I don't know them!''"

What's Next For Kareena Kapoor?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena is preparing for her next major project, Daayra. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the investigative crime thriller will see the actress sharing screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time.

The film is expected to explore the consequences of a shocking crime and how a single disturbing act can trigger a chain of events with far-reaching effects.