Photos: 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' actor Abhishek Sharma ties the knot with Kanan Sharrma in an intimate ceremony

Actor Abhishek Sharma, best known for playing Hrithik Roshan’s brother in 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai', tied the knot with actress Kanan Sharrma in an intimate ceremony on August 8.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the actor posted a picture from his wedding and shared the happy news with his fans and followers.

"A big news for you all … Me and @kanansharrma tied the knot on 8 august 2022 … I just would like to say when in life u get a girl who can see you the way you are truly never leave and I found her … thank you @kanansharrma for being there for me and now being my wife (wow still can’t believe I am saying wife) I am grateful and blessed to have you in my life. We had a small wedding in front of friends and and immediate family coz we wanted a private affair… plz give us ur blessings and this is a new beginning for both of us …. love you all. Thank you," he captioned his post.

Kanan also shared an adorable picture on Instagram to announce her wedding.

Moments after they shared the photos, fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Abhishek is also quite popular in the television world for his character Benjamin Swami/Benji in the show 'Miley Jab Hum Tum'.

He first made his on-screen appearance as a child artist in 1996 in the film, 'Dushman Duniya Ka'.