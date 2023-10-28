 PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone Kept Her 'Promise' Made On Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Sets, Says Henna Artist Veena Nagda
PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone Kept Her 'Promise' Made On Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Sets, Says Henna Artist Veena Nagda

Veena Nagda shared an appreciation post for Deepika Padukone.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 06:58 PM IST
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh appeared as the first guests on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8. The couple shared an exclusive glimpse of their wedding with the audience, and ever since, it has brought waves of joy and emotions among their devoted fans.

The wedding video showed several unseen moments from their grand Italian wedding, which took place in December 2018. Recently, Henna Artist Veena Nagda, who had the pleasure of working with Deepika during the shoot of the 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, took to her social media and expressed gratitude towards the actress.

Veena revealed that during YJHD's shoot, Deepika was so impressed with her work that she promised her that she would be the one to apply her henna on her wedding day.

Veena wrote on Instagram, "A promise she made me during the shoot of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani that I’ll be applying the mehendi at her wedding, and she stuck to her words, means the world to me. Thank you for letting me be a part of this beautiful moment in your lives. Words cannot express my happiness and love for both of you."

Not just that, Deepika also promised the cinematographer she met during the filming of the song Kabira for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Deepika told the cinematographer, "When the time comes for my wedding, I'd be honored if you would be the one to capture it."

