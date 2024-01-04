 PHOTOS: Bholaa Actress Amala Paul Announces Pregnancy 2 Months After Wedding With Jagat Desai
Amala and Jagat Desai tied the knot in November 2023 in a dreamy wedding in Kochi, Kerala.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
article-image

Actress Amala Paul and her husband Jagat Desai have announced that they are expecting their first child, and shared glimpses of their pregnancy photoshoot.

Amala was earlier married to director A. L. Vijay, and got divorced in 2017.

Taking to Instagram, Amala, who enjoys 5.2 million followers shared some snaps from her maternity shoot.

In the photos, she is seen in a red halter neck crop top, and a matching thigh-high slit skirt. Amala is flaunting her baby bump while posing by the beach.

The post was captioned: "Now I know that 1+1 is 3 with you!"

article-image

Actress Kajal Aggarwal commented on the post and said: "Big big congratulations you two. lots of love and blessings to the little cutie."

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap commented: "Congratulations."

On the work front, she made her acting debut in the Malayalam film 'Neelathamara'. She was last seen in 'Bholaa'.

She next has 'Aadujeevitham', and 'Dvija' in the pipeline.

article-image

