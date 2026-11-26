Kusha Kapila's Ex-Husband Zorawar Shares Note On Starting Over | Instagram

Content creator and actress Kusha Kapila's ex-husband, Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia, has shared a new note about fresh beginnings days after his emotional 'I am a loser' video went viral on social media. In the earlier video, Zorawar opened up about losing his marriage with Kusha, his corporate job, house and self-confidence while reflecting on his journey towards rebuilding his life.

Kusha Kapila's Ex-Husband Zorawar Pens Note On Faith & Resilience

On Thursday, November 26, Zorawar took to Instagram and shared a picture of a handwritten note in his notebook, dated November 24, 2026. The note featured several motivational thoughts about overcoming difficult times, finding strength and embracing a fresh start.

Beginning with the words, "We start again. The phoenix rises from the ashes again," Zorawar reflected on pain, patience and the importance of moving forward. He also wrote about how people may never fully understand one's struggles, adding that every movie and story teaches us that we have the power to overcome challenges.

Check it out:

'The God Is Within You'

He further encouraged himself not to be afraid and to keep moving forward, writing, "The God is within you."

Zorawar also mentioned Guru Nanak Jayanti in his note, describing it as a significant day and expressing his belief that his experiences had happened because he had been chosen for a greater purpose.

His latest post comes days after his emotional video caught the attention of social media users, where he had revealed that he had struggled with being labelled a loser since childhood.

For the uninitiated, Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia mutually announced their separation on June 26, 2023. The couple had tied the knot in 2017 and decided to part ways after several years of marriage.

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