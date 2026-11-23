Kusha Kapila's Ex-Husband Zorawar Opens Up About Losing Marriage, Job And Home ' | Instagram

Kusha Kapila's ex-husband, Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia, recently shared an emotional video on social media, in which he opened up about the personal and professional setbacks he has faced over the past few years. Calling himself a 'loser', Zorawar spoke about losing his marriage, corporate job, house and self-confidence, while also reflecting on his journey towards rebuilding himself.

Kusha Kapila's Ex-Husband Zorawar Calls Himself A 'Loser'

In the video, Zorawar made a heartfelt confession, saying, "I am confessing that I am a loser. In the past few years, I have lost everything that I deeply cared for. I lost maintaining a marriage. I lost my corporate job. I lost the house that I built for myself. I lost my dignity. I lost the feeling of feeling good about myself. I lost the battle of consistently comparing myself to others."

He further explained how hitting rock bottom changed his perspective on life. However, he also spoke about the things he had managed to overcome, including his tendency to feel sorry for himself and his struggle to give up on life.

Check out the video:

'When I Lost, I Hit Rock Bottom'

Reflecting on his transformation, he said, "Fall six times, get up seven times. When I lost, I hit rock bottom. And when I hit rock bottom, I lost rock bottom as well."

Zorawar also revealed that he had struggled with being labelled a loser since childhood. However, he has now decided to embrace the word rather than run away from it. "I am a loser. I am a loser who lost it all but will still believe in himself," he concluded.

Celebs React To Zorawar's Video

Zorawar's emotional video received support from several celebrities, including rapper Badshah, who shared an encouraging message about life's challenges and personal growth.

Badshah wrote, "To carry the blessings of God on your shoulders, God first gives you a burden to carry so that your shoulders prepare for what is to come. Thank God for this time, as crazy as it might sound, but it's the most beautiful gift you could ask for. The pressure is going to make sure that a diamond is produced. Trust me. We only crack to let the light come in. You've definitely got this."

Actress Ayesha Khan also extended her support, writing, "The only way to life is THROUGH, and you will only rise HIGHER from the rock bottom, there's no other way."

Actor Kushal Tandon too commented, "More power to you."

For the uninitiated, Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia mutually announced their separation on June 26, 2023. The couple had tied the knot in 2017 and decided to part ways after several years of marriage.