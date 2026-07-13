'Phenomenal & Cute': Jr. NTR Welcomes Fahadh Faasil's Telugu Debut, Showers Praise On Don't Trouble The Trouble Teaser

Jr. NTR Welcomes Fahadh Faasil's Telugu Debut, Showers Praise On Don't Trouble The Trouble Teaser |

Don't Trouble The Trouble first teaser has been released. Fahadh Faasil happens to be the debut film of the actor in Telugu industry. Fahad appears as a magician who lives with a young girl. What starts as a fun magic turns into something that gives the girl a supernatural power.

As Fahad's appearance in the show stands out, Telugu actor Jr. NTR posted an appreciation note for the actor. Jr. NTR tweeted, "#DontTroubleTheTrouble teaser is breezy and full of heart. Fahadh sir is phenomenal and cute little Ssara is CUTEEE!"

Don't Trouble The Trouble is directed by Shashank Yeleti. Praising the director, Jr. NTR wrote, "@ShashankYeleti, I know how much you’ve been waiting for this moment over the years… your passion and patience is now getting paid off thammudu." Praising the producer S.S. Karthikeya, Jr. NTR added, "Congratulations on your first film as the producer naana… From all the times we’ve spoken and seen you grow, this is special. Your vision and dedication will shine through in this one."

Don't Trouble The Trouble is an upcoming Telugu fantasy comedy-drama that marks Fahadh Faasil's debut in Telugu cinema. Directed by Shashank Yeleti, the film revolves around a quirky magician and a young girl whose lives take an unexpected turn after a magic trick seemingly grants her supernatural powers, setting off a heartwarming and mysterious adventure. Besides Fahadh Faasil, the film stars Ssara Arjun in a pivotal role, along with Rohini, Harsh Roshan, Shatru, Srinivas Avasarala, and Raghu Babu. The film is produced by S.S. Karthikeya and Varun Tripuraneni under the Showing Business banner, with music composed by Vivek Sagar and cinematography by M. N. Balreddy.

#DontTroubleTheTrouble teaser is breezy and full of heart. Fahadh sir is phenomenal and cute little Ssara is CUTEEE!@ShashankYeleti, I know how much you’ve been waiting for this moment over the years… your passion and patience is now getting paid off thammudu..@ssk1122,… — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) July 13, 2026

Don't Trouble The Trouble Release Date

With the teaser now out, the makers have begun the film's promotional campaign ahead of its September 26, 2026 theatrical release. The fantasy entertainer is expected to be a major festive release, banking on Fahadh Faasil's popularity and Shashank Yeleti's distinctive storytelling.