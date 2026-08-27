Peter Cullen Dies At 85: Transformers' Iconic Optimus Prime Voice Actor Passes Away, Family Confirms

Peter Cullen death |

Hollywood voice-acting legend Peter Cullen, best known for voicing Optimus Prime in the Transformers franchise, has died at the age of 85 at his home in Los Angeles. His death was confirmed by his family, who said he passed away peacefully in Los Angeles surrounded by his loved ones.

In a statement shared with TMZ and reported by Forbes, Cullen’s family said, “Peter Cullen passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family - and held in the hearts of his many friends and countless fans worldwide.” The statement also urged fans to honour his legacy by serving their communities with “compassion, integrity, and loyalty” and to always remember, “be strong enough to be gentle.”

The cause of Cullen’s death has not been disclosed.

Peter Cullen was a Canadian voice actor whose career spanned more than six decades. He became a pop-culture icon after voicing Optimus Prime, the leader of the Autobots, in the original Transformers animated series in 1984 and reprising the role across the franchise’s animated, live-action and video-game projects, including Michael Bay’s Transformers films. He was also widely known as the voice of Eeyore in Winnie the Pooh. His other notable work included voicing KARR in Knight Rider, King Kong in the 1976 film and providing the distinctive vocal effects for the Predator in the 1987 film.

Cullen largely kept his personal life away from the public eye. He is survived by his wife, Brandi Cullen, and their four children, Angus, Claire, Pilar and Clay. He also had three grandchildren. While reports identify Brandi as his wife, details about their marriage and family life have remained largely private.

Cullen was particularly close to his siblings, including his brother Larry Cullen, a former US Marine. Larry played an important role in shaping the voice of Optimus Prime, as Cullen drew inspiration from his brother while preparing for the iconic role.