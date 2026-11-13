'Performances Depend On Them': Ustad Amjad Ali Khan's Musical Instruments Stuck In Delayed Baggage, Musician Urges British Airways To Take Immediate Action

Musician Amjad Ali Khan's Baggage With Instruments Gets Delayed Amid His US Tour | Instagram

Veteran musician Ustad Amjad Ali Khan is currently on a tour in the US, but there's a big hurdle that he has faced while travelling with British Airways. Khan took to X to request the airline to deliver their delayed baggage urgently, as it contains the musical instruments required for his and his team's performances.

He tweeted, "Dear @British_Airways, We are currently on tour in the US, and our musical instruments are essential to our performances. We urgently need our six delayed baggage pieces containing our instruments delivered ASAP (sic)."

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan urgent appeal to British Airways

Khan further tweeted that the matter should be resolved urgently, as their performances and professional commitments depend on the musical instruments.

He wrote, "Please treat this as an urgent priority, as our upcoming performances and professional commitments depend on them. We request your immediate attention and assistance in locating and delivering our baggage. Please help us resolve this urgently. 🙏 @British_Airways (sic)."

British Airways has not yet replied to the musician.

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan's US tour

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, along with his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, is currently on the US tour as part of their Sarod Trilogy Tour. He is going to perform in Saratoga, California, on November 14, Modesto, California, on November 21, and Thousand Oaks, California, on November 22.

Who is Ustad Amjad Ali Khan?

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan is a veteran sarod player and composer. He is known as one of the world's greatest sarod players and has spent over six decades bringing Hindustani classical music to international audiences.

We are sure the fans of the musicians are hoping that they get their baggage soon and there's no problem with their performances.