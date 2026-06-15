'Perfect Dress For Aamir Khan's 4th Wedding': Kiran Rao Trolled For Wearing T-Shirt With Saree At Mumbai Event - VIDEO

Filmmaker Kiran Rao grabbed attention at the celebration marking 25 years of Aamir Khan Productions in Mumbai on June 13, but it was her unconventional fashion choice that became the talk of social media.

Kiran arrived at the star-studded event with her and Aamir Khan's son, Azad Rao Khan. She appeared cheerful as she posed for photos, smiling alongside her son on the red carpet.

For the event, Kiran opted for a unique fusion look. She paired a black graphic t-shirt with a checkered saree featuring a pink border. The t-shirt carried the quirky slogan, "Mile Toh Sampark Kare," which caught the attention of photographers and fashion watchers. She completed the look with round spectacles, statement earrings and her signature short hair.

Ye Kiran Rao Ne Aakhir Ye Kya Pehena Hai BC 😂



Koi Batayega 😭 pic.twitter.com/3B6i2FQWpR — POSITIVE FAN (@POSITIVEFANN) June 14, 2026

Netizens react

While many appreciated her effortless and individualistic style, a section of social media users mocked her outfit choice. Several netizens questioned her decision to pair a casual slogan t-shirt with a saree at a high-profile industry event. Others compared the look to everyday casual wear and felt it was not suitable for a glamorous celebration.

Comments ranged from criticism of the styling to jokes about the unusual combination.

"Perfect dress for Aamir's 4th wedding," an X user joked. Another commented, "Poor taste in fashion."

"What the hell is Kiran Rao wearing, 😂 Will someone tell me," read another comment.

Here's how others reacted:

However, Kiran also received support from fans who praised her for staying true to her personality and not conforming to conventional celebrity fashion trends.

Known for her simple and unconventional fashion choices, Kiran has often chosen comfort over glamour. Whether loved or criticised, Kiran's outfit certainly ensured that all eyes were on her at the event.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiran's next project is Lust Stories 3. She has directed one of the films in the anthology, and it was officially announced a few months ago at Netflix's slate announcement event in Mumbai.

Aamir Khan's marriages

Aamir was first married to Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he has two children, Ira and Junaid Khan. The couple divorced in 2002 but have remained on cordial terms. He later married Kiran in 2005, and they welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan in 2011 via surrogacy. In 2021, Aamir and Kiran announced their separation, stating that they would continue to co-parent their son and remain closely connected as family.

Despite their divorce, Aamir and Kiran have often been seen supporting each other personally and professionally.

Aamir is currently in a relationship with Gauri Spratt and they will tie the knot in July 2026 in an intimate ceremony.