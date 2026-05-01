Perfect Crown Episode 7 Ending Explained: Grand Prince Ian & Hui Ju's Contract Marriage Turns Into Grand Royal Wedding After Heartfelt Confession

Perfect Crown Episode 7 Ending Explained |

Starring IU and Byeon Woo-seok in the lead roles, Perfect Crown has been gaining significant attention since its release. The recently aired Episode 7 features the highly anticipated grand wedding of Hui Ju and Grand Prince Ian, where Ian finally confesses his feelings, and the two officially enter into marriage.

Perfect Crown Episode 7 Ending Explained

Grand Prince Ian Meets Hui Ju’s Father

In the latest episode, Ian visits Hui Ju’s father in an attempt to win his approval. However, Hui Ju’s unexpected emotional outburst creates tension in the room. Later, Ian reassures Hui Ju, telling her that her father deeply cares for her.

During a private conversation, Hui Ju directly asks Ian if he has feelings for her. As the tension builds between them, Ian steps closer and finally confesses his love for her.

From Shine on Me, Love Between Lines, to Pursuit of Jade.. now Perfect Crown is ruling over my life and my crazy imaginations these days. Aigooo..

Can they make this 30 ep for pete's sake?#PerfectCrown #IU #ByeonWooSeok pic.twitter.com/TKpiLwdyNz — therealyras (@therealyras) May 1, 2026

Grand Prince Ian & Hui Ju’s Wedding

Ian and Hui Ju transform their contract marriage into a real union as they get officially married in a grand ceremony witnessed by the nation. The couple is seen dressed in elegant traditional attire, with Hui Ju entering the palace as Ian’s wife.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Jeong-woo and Queen Dowager Yoon Yi-rang observe the wedding with visible tension, hinting at underlying political complications. The preview of episode 8 shows Prime Minister lashing out at Ian, blaming him for not being ale to protect Hui Ju. These allegations make Ian fall in guilt.

Perfect Crown Episode 7: Where to Watch in India?

Perfect Crown premiered on April 10, 2026, with new episodes releasing every Friday and Saturday. The series is expected to run for a total of 12 episodes and conclude around May 16. While there is no official confirmation yet, it is likely to stream on Disney+ JioHotstar in India. Globally, the show releases on Disney+ at 9:40 pm KST and is also available on MBC and Hulu.